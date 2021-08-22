Haikyuu Creator Celebrates the Series' Special Day With Hilarious Sketch

✖

Haikyuu's creator celebrated the series' special day with a hilarious new sketch! Haruchi Furudate's original manga series came to an end last Summer, and ever since fans are still celebrating the manga in all sorts of fun ways. The spirit of the popular volleyball manga has been kept alive through unexpected means with not only the recent newest season of the anime late last year but also with fans continuing to celebrate major milestones and holidays like "Haikyuu Day" on August 19th. This comes from the fact that the Japanese title can be read as "819," and thus fans have marked the special day even after the series came to an end.

Even original series creator Furudate got involved in the celebration this year as well with a fun new sketch to commemorate the occasion. The new sketch from the creator sees the Karasuno team spelling out the "HQ" for the title's name with some very awkward posing that's a good reminded of why this series was such a huge deal, and why fans continue celebrating its release long after it came to an end. You can check it out from the series' official Twitter account below:

The fourth season of the anime series, Haikyuu!! To The Top, came to an end last year with the tease that Karasuno High School would be embarking on their toughest challenge in the Spring Nationals Tournament yet in a major rematch against their rivals at Nekoma. There unfortunately has yet to be any word of a potential fifth season being in the works, but it is likely only a matter of time before we get to see the anime in action again someday.

Given the popularity of the manga series, and the influence of the anime (which even made a cameo during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this Summer), it's really not too far fetched of an idea to see another season of the series coming our way someday. But what do you think? Would you want to see more Haikyuu's anime? What did you think of the manga's ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!