Haikyuu Trends Online as Fans Shares Their Thanks with Its Creator

Haikyuu is one of the best-known sports anime out there, and it has the fanbase to prove it. There is no reason to ever underestimate the franchise as its manga and anime have never failed to impress. Creator Haruichi Furudate made something to be proud of when he came up with the Karasuno Volleyball team, and fans are thanking the man for all his hard work online.

After all, today marks the holiday known as Haikyuu Day! August 19 has come around in Japan, and fans are showing their thanks to Furudate and the entire Haikyuu staff through social media. In fact, the holiday's tag is trending on Twitter, and some of its replies will get you feeling a bit nostalgic.

As you can see below, fans are thrilled to celebrate Haikyuu Day this year, and many are telling Furudate that the sports manga has helped them get through the ongoing pandemic. This year marks a special holiday given that the manga ended a couple of months back and its anime is slated to hold its midseason comeback shortly. So if you are not all caught up on the series, it is time you served up a Haikyuu marathon!

