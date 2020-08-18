Haikyuu Trends Online as Fans Shares Their Thanks with Its Creator
Haikyuu is one of the best-known sports anime out there, and it has the fanbase to prove it. There is no reason to ever underestimate the franchise as its manga and anime have never failed to impress. Creator Haruichi Furudate made something to be proud of when he came up with the Karasuno Volleyball team, and fans are thanking the man for all his hard work online.
After all, today marks the holiday known as Haikyuu Day! August 19 has come around in Japan, and fans are showing their thanks to Furudate and the entire Haikyuu staff through social media. In fact, the holiday's tag is trending on Twitter, and some of its replies will get you feeling a bit nostalgic.
As you can see below, fans are thrilled to celebrate Haikyuu Day this year, and many are telling Furudate that the sports manga has helped them get through the ongoing pandemic. This year marks a special holiday given that the manga ended a couple of months back and its anime is slated to hold its midseason comeback shortly. So if you are not all caught up on the series, it is time you served up a Haikyuu marathon!
Thank You So, So Much
(8/19) Today is officially Haikyu!! Day!
Thank you for your amazing work Haruichi Furudate-sensei!— HAIKYU!!=͟͟͞͞🏐 (@Haikyu_EN) August 18, 2020
Happy Haikyu!! Day!#ハイキューの日 #ハイキュー pic.twitter.com/B3bOBqSe9H
It's Too Cute
#ハイキューの日 now has an emote logo! pic.twitter.com/IOztBdeipD— 🌺 #ThankYouHaikyuu (@todokugou) August 18, 2020
Both...?
do you cry when you see this image or are you sane #ハイキューの日 pic.twitter.com/PDk6DnpLvI— sarah is crying over hq (@kazryus) August 18, 2020
The Impact is Real
5 yrs ago, I replied to my friends, "I don't wanna watch anime. I'll be neck-deep invested in it." and yet here I am, waiting for two packages (locations unknown) of a manga series that made me wanna join a sports summer camp just to learn floor defense. #ハイキューの日 pic.twitter.com/HZTMNWQKeV— justine | FIFTEEN ☀️ (@ShieldedSpear) August 18, 2020
Bringing It Back
imma just bring back this iconic tsukishima moment for haikyuu day#ハイキューの日pic.twitter.com/SMpQVgEZSd— — semi ia 📚 (@KUR00THIC) August 18, 2020
A True Gift
Words can't describe how much I love Haikyuu. One of the best series that never fails to bring me joy and excitement
Thank you Furudate-sensei— Jec Yorozuya 🙏Silver Soul🙏 (@7jeeeeeeec) August 18, 2020
Happy Haikyuu Day!!#ハイキューの日pic.twitter.com/qCvqEscRgo
Time to Celebrate
somewhere out there, hinata is someone's "little giant" and kageyama their "king of the court."
you can FLY higher than you think, for WE ARE THE PROTAGONISTS OF THE WORLD.✨
HAPPY HAIKYUU DAY!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FURUDATE SENSEI!!! 💕💖💓— dazai is daddy🌙| check pinned (@heranastasiaa) August 18, 2020
#ハイキューの日 pic.twitter.com/jYB0UPYD0l
MV Too Strong
TODAY IS THE DAY AND YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!!— Mimi⁷🐋 (@ARMY390) August 18, 2020
HAPPY HAIKYUU DAY!!🏐🎉🎉
And TXT just released their Drama MV Japanese version on this day wearing the karasuno uniforms is a win for all c:#ハイキューの日 pic.twitter.com/7JcIIkuFog
