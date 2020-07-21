Haikyuu: Where Each Character Ends Up By the Manga's Finale

Haikyuu!! has officially come to an end with Chapter 402 of the series, and one of the coolest things it does is complete a final arc that sent the series several years forward into the future. Because of this, we actually get a complete look at the various characters throughout the series and what their future lives are like after they graduate from high school. In the final arc of the manga, we find out what each fan favorite's lives are like whether or not they continued playing volleyball out of school. The final chapter of the series gives us one final, significant update to not only our main characters Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama, but the rest of Karasuno High School's volleyball club as well. Read on for a breakdown of where each of Karasuno's team members end up by the final chapter of the series. Which future careers made you the happiest in Haikyuu's final moments? Were you just as surprised by the marriage too? Did you expect that kind of ending for Nishinoya? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Number 1 - Daichi Sawamura It's revealed following the timeskip that after graduation Sawamura now works as part of the Miyagi Prefecture Police Force in the Community Safety Division. Like many of the other characters, he does look the same just a bit taller and has a more filled out musculature. In the final chapter of the series, he's watching Kageyama and Hinata's Olympics game together with Sawamura and the Tanakas.

Number 2 - Koshi Suguwara Thankfully, Suguwara remains mostly unchanged as well. He's still his kooky self (trying to teach Tanaka's parrot the theme for Ju-On in the final chapter of the series), and has been working as an elementary school teacher following graduation. In the final chapter, he's seen watching the big game with Sawamura and the Tanakas.

Number 3 - Asahi Azumane Asahi Azumane let his hair flow a little bit more following graduation, and has since become an apparel designer in Tokyo. But unlike his former Karasuno buddies, in the final chapter of the series he's not watching the Olympics. When the game happens, he instead is in the middle of a trip around the world alongside Nishinoya. When he updates Sawamura and the others about their wherabouts, he and Nishinoya send them a picture of the two of them in front of pyramids in Egypt.

Number 4 - Yu Nishinoya Nishinoya was one of the biggest mysteries following the timeskip. He was kept from the final few chapters for so long, it actually became a point of concern for many fans. But we soon find out that Nishinoya has actually used his time following school to travel across the world. He was seen fishing for Marlins in Italy during the final game of the series, and in the last chapter, he and Azumane are traveling around the world together from the North Pole to the pyramids in Egypt.

Number 5 - Ryunosuke Tanaka Following the timeskip it's revealed that he and Kiyoko actually got married! Following graduation, Tanaka is now working as a personal trainer. In the final chapter of the series, he and his wife are enjoying the Olympics with Sawamura and Suguwara. All of them react with pride and tears when seeing Hinata and Kageyama on TV as part of Tokyo's team.

Number 6 - Chikara Ennoshita It's revealed in the timeskip that Chikara Ennoshita became a physical therapist. He's so busy that he's not watching the final game in the series when the timeskip gives us an update as to his wherabouts, but the final chapter of the manga sees him watching the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in his home.

Number 7 - Hisashi Kinoshita and Number 8 Kazuhito Narita It's revealed in the timeskip that Hisashi Kinoshita is now working for a train company after graduation, and Kazuhito Narita is working for a realty firm. In the final chapter of the series, the two of them are some of the many characters seen watching the Tokyo Olympics from their homes.

Number 9 - Tobio Kageyama The timeskip revealed that following graduation Tobio Kageyama went to play for Japan's national team. Following a couple years of this, he officially entered the pro leagues as part of the Schweiden Adlers. The final game of the series depicts his match against Hinata's pro team, the Black Jackals, but that's not where it ends for Kageyama in the slightest. He continues playing volleyball as part of Japan's Men's Volleyball team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside Shoyo Hinata and many other fan favorites. One year later, he's playing in the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship finals as part of Italy Serie A team, Ali Roma against Hinata's team.

Number 10 - Shoyo Hinata Following graduation, Shoyo Hinata goes to Brazil to train in beach volleyball for two years. This takes his skills to a new level as he adjusts to playing in much different circumstances than he's used to. Once back in Japan, he goes for the best team holding tryouts at the moment and gets a spot on the MSBY Black Jackals pro team alongside fan favorites like Atsumu Miya and Kotaro Bokuto. After the game against Kageyama (that ends in the Black Jackals' victory), a year later he joins Japan's 2020 Tokyo Olympics team alongside Kageyama. In the final moments of the series, it's revealed that in 2022, Hinata is now playing in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship finals as part of the Brazil Super League team, Asas Sao Paolo.

Number 11 - Kei Tsukishima Following his graduation, Kei Tsukishima goes onto college to eventually work for the Sendai City Museum in Miyagi (unfortunately his actual work isn't specified). He continues to play volleyball as part of the V.League Division 2 team, the Sendai Frogs. In the final chapter of the series it's revealed that he's still playing for this team (alongside Aoba Johsai's "Mad Dog," Kentaro Kyotano), but is itching to better knowing Hinata and Kageyama are playing in the Olympics at the moment.

Number 12 - Tadashi Yamaguchi Following graduation, Tadashi Yamaguchi goes off to college and eventually works for an electronics company! In the final chapter of the series, he too is watching the Olympics in his home much like many of the other characters are. He's also one of the first characters we reunite with following the return to Japan post-timeskip.

Manager - Kiyoko Shimizu As one of the biggest surprises of the timeskip, it's revealed that Kiyoko Shimizu actually married Ryunosuke Tanaka! Following graduation, she now works as a sports employee and is no longer afraid of showing the scars on her legs from her track and field days. In the final chapter of the series, she and her husband are watching the Olympics together with Sawamura and Suguwara.

Manager - Hitoka Yachi Following graduation, Hitoka Yachi goes to college and eventually moves on to work for an ad agency. What's hilarious about her watching the Olympics in the final chapter of the series is that she's clearly watching it on an iPad at her work desk.