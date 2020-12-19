Haikyuu Season 4 Finale Sets Up Fan Favorite Rematch

Haikyuu's big Season 4 finale set the stage for a fan favorite rematch! Following its debut with its first slate of episodes from earlier this January, Haikyuu!! To The Top made its grand return for the final half of the fourth season as part of the Fall 2020 wave of new anime. With the newest episode of the series officially bringing the fourth season to an end, it's poising Karasuno for the next big match of the series as they officially won their way to the next round of the Spring Nationals tournament.

With the penultimate episode of the fourth season officially bringing the game between Karasuno and Inarizaki to a close, the final episode of Haikyuu's fourth season was spent exploring the immediate fallout of this game as Karasuno then looked ahead to their next big opponent, Nekoma High School. The final moments of the episode even brought this forward with a big cliffhanger.

It was previously mentioned how the second day of the Spring Nationals tournament was going to be one of the toughest days for the teams competing, and that was especially true for Karasuno as they nearly lost against Inarizaki's bag of tricks. But thankfully they were able to make their way to the next round, but Nekoma will be an even tougher opponent for them considering how much the two rival schools know about one another.

Although the two schools have had several fierce practice games in the past before, this will be an official runback for the famous "Garbage Dump" match between Karasuno and Nekoma. Given how much the series focuses on the growth of both teams, it's going to be hard to predict (unless you've read the manga) just who's going to be winning this one when the anime returns.

Haikyuu has yet to confirm whether or not it's going to be returning for a fifth season of the anime as of this writing, but one is all but confirmed given just how popular the franchise continues to be with fans around the world. The fourth season was trending on social media with each new episode, so you can bet a fifth season will hit just as hard.

But what did you think of Haikyuu's fourth season overall? Excited for the rematch between Karasuno and Nekoma coming in the next season of the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!