Haikyuu Trends on Social Media as Fans Celebrate the Series Finale

Haikyuu!! has finally come to an end with Chapter 402 of the series, and fans all over have gotten the series trending on social media by flooding it with their love of the manga! The final arc of the series kicked off with a surprise timeskip that sent the series years into the future following Karasuno High School's first trip to Nationals. This ended up being the perfect way to wrap up the series overall as the last few months have been preparing fans for the finale of the manga and to say their goodbyes.

Now that the finale has officially hit, it's been such a huge success with fans online that they have not only gotten Haikyuu trending on Twitter, but other hashtags such as #ThankYouHaikyuu and #ThankYouFurudate as a way of thanking the series for ending its strong eight year run on such a high note.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Haikyuu's final chapter, and let us know how you feel! Did the series manage to go out on a high? Was it a lesser ending than you were hoping for?