Haikyuu Trends on Social Media as Fans Celebrate the Series Finale
Haikyuu!! has finally come to an end with Chapter 402 of the series, and fans all over have gotten the series trending on social media by flooding it with their love of the manga! The final arc of the series kicked off with a surprise timeskip that sent the series years into the future following Karasuno High School's first trip to Nationals. This ended up being the perfect way to wrap up the series overall as the last few months have been preparing fans for the finale of the manga and to say their goodbyes.
Now that the finale has officially hit, it's been such a huge success with fans online that they have not only gotten Haikyuu trending on Twitter, but other hashtags such as #ThankYouHaikyuu and #ThankYouFurudate as a way of thanking the series for ending its strong eight year run on such a high note.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Haikyuu's final chapter, and let us know how you feel! Did the series manage to go out on a high? Was it a lesser ending than you were hoping for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It's Been a Great Run!
8 years, 45 volumes, & 402 chapters later#thankyouhaikyuu #thankyoufurudate pic.twitter.com/TiKNCg7Ymm— 🏹 𝘳 𝘦 𝘪 𝘯 𝘢 ┊ thank you furudate (@reinacilla) July 19, 2020
Thank You For the Happiness!
thank you for so much happiness!!!! #ThankYouHaikyuu #ThankYouFurudate pic.twitter.com/2MoB4qyLd4— mii 🎉 THANK YOU HQ!!!!!! (@mieillee) July 19, 2020
"It's Always Been About Volleyball Being Fun"
Furudate didn't show us who won because haikyuu never was about who wins and who loses, it's always been about volleyball being fun#ThankYouHaikyuu #ThankYouFurudate pic.twitter.com/XdxdyTPisf— wen 🌸 (@kurxken) July 19, 2020
It's Inspired so Much!
i can’t believe haikyuu is over 🥺
one of my fave series that inspired me a lot. taking a moment to look back on some of the hq art i’ve drawn over the past few years #ThankYouHaikyuu pic.twitter.com/mJZ5iclXr0— alice (@itsbabypears) July 19, 2020
Furudate-Sensei Really Didn't Forget About Anyone!
HELLO???? CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS??? FUKUNAGA BECOMING A COMEDIAN AFTER BEING DESCRIBED AS UNTALKATIVE AND KEEPING HIS JOKES TO HIMSELF????
the way furudate develops their characters, even the side characters, will always be amazing wtfff. #ThankYouHaikyuu pic.twitter.com/Kidg9xxLak— sally (@S4KUSIS) July 19, 2020
The First Steps Toward the Future!
hq 001 hq 402 pic.twitter.com/BnmRPJlImZ— thank u haikyuu!! (@kqrasuno) July 19, 2020
Always Together...
kagehina started it together and they ended it together. #ThankYouHaikyuu pic.twitter.com/5SFjuZSZWY— ashley. THANK YOU HAIKYUU (@kuroothicc) July 19, 2020
...Until the Very End
9 & 10 20 & 21
you can never separate them.#ThankYouHaikyuu pic.twitter.com/207B4QnFbH— #ThankYouHaikyuu✰ ⁷ (@mygdarIing) July 19, 2020
