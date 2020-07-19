Haikyuu Releases Final Chapter: Read Now

✖

After much anticipation and waiting, Haruichi Furudate has officially brought Haikyuu!! to an end with Chapter 402 of the series. This is now the fourth major series to end its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this year following Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland, and Tadahiro Miura's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs. The final chapter of the series finishes on a final timeskip that capitalizes on much of the work that had already been done throughout the final arc of the series thus far.

Chapter 402 of the series is one final victory lap for the eight year long manga run, and it makes sure to reunite fans with many of the important (and sometimes forgotten) faces introduced over the course of the manga while also teasing some nuggets for the future of its volleyball world. If you wanted to read the final chapter for yourself, or even start the manga from the very beginning, there's actually a convenient and free way to do so!

If you wanted to read the final chapter of Haikyuu!!, you can follow the link here for Viz Media's completely free offering through its digital Shonen Jump library. You can also check out every other chapter in the series thus far through this vault with a monthly subscription of $1.99 USD! This would be a great way to scratch the itch of those waiting for the anime to return!

Haikyu!!, Ch. 402: It’s the final chapter of Haikyu!! See how it all ends! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/EP2djoAUDh pic.twitter.com/2R6vvOVRAS — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 19, 2020

The manga might be over, but thankfully the anime is still going strong. Haikyuu!! To The Top has already confirmed it will be releasing the final half of the fourth season this October, and while a fifth has yet to be announced, suffice to say there is still a ton of ground left to cover from where the anime currently is and this final chapter!

How do you feel now that Haikyuu!! has officially come to an end? What did you think of the final chapter? Was it a good ending to the series? What are some of your favorite moments from the manga overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.