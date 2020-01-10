Haikyuu OVA Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

It’s a pretty big month for Haikyuu fans as after a long wait, the anime has made its grand return for its fourth season. But that’s not the only way the anime has come back as fans in Japan were able to see two special OVA episodes that filled in the gaps in between the third and fourth seasons. But while an English language release was shrouded in mystery, Crunchyroll surprised fans as Haikyuu‘s new OVA episodes have dropped on the streaming service alongside the premiere for the fourth season, Haikyuu!! To The Top.

Haikyuu‘s OVA specials are dubbed “Land vs. Sky” and “The Path of the Ball” and show off the games teased towards the end of the third season. As Nekoma High School, Fukurodani Academy, Nohebi Academy, and Itachiyama Academy vie for their own spots in Nationals, it’s going to be quite the experience for fans who have been waiting forever to see more since the criminally shortened third season.

Crunchyroll officially describes the OVA episodes as such, “In the Miyagi Prefecture qualifiers for the Spring Tournament, Karasuno High School Volleyball Team manages to defeat Shiratorizawa Academy in an intense battle and secures their spot in the national tournament. Meanwhile in the Tokyo qualifiers, Nekoma High School, Fukurodani High School, Nohebi Academy, and Itachiyama Academy fight for the 3 slots to go to nationals. Will Nekoma High School be able to secure their spot in the tournament? Will we able to see a rematch of Nekoma and Karasuno’s Battle of the Garbage Dump on a national level? The Tokyo qualifiers are about to begin!!”

Crunchyroll is also now offering the official fourth season of the series, which has just debuted as part of the Winter 2020 anime season. Haikyuu!! To The Top picks up right where the third season leaves off, and it’s officially described as such, “”National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

