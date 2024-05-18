Kaiju No. 8 Drops Trailer for Sagamihara Neutralization Operation Arc

Kaiju No. 8 is halfway through its first season, as the anime adaptation is planning to release twelve episodes in total revolving around Kafka and the Japan Defense Force. Thanks to the protagonist receiving new super powers due to an encounter with a random kaiju, Kafka is attempting to make his way to the giant monster fighting force to mixed results. Now that the titular protagonist has found acceptance in the Defense Force, a new arc has begun that will put his skills to the test.

Released earlier today, Kaiju No. 8's sixth episode, "Sagamihara Neutralization Operation At Daybreak" is the first installment of this latest storyline. Here's how the Production I.G. produced series describes the recent installment, "It's time for Kafka's first mission, and he witnesses the true power of the Defense Force when a Kaiju strikes a nearby city." Thanks to the manga clearing over one hundred chapters, there should be plenty of material for the anime to adapt should it look to continue with additional seasons in the future.

Kaiju No. 8 Begins the Sagamihara Neutralization Operation

Production I.G. has had a massive year not just thanks to Kafka's anime battles in Kaiju No. 8 but other noteworthy projects in the anime world. Earlier this year, I.G. released Haikyu's first of two final films, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle, which brought in tens of millions of dollars at the Japanese box office prior to its North American release. Later this year, the production studio will be releasing the first anime of the Terminator franchise, Terminator Zero, which will produce a brand new story focusing on the fight against Skynet.

If you have yet to watch the initial episodes of Kaiju No. 8's first season, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

Want to keep up to date with Kafka's efforts as a part of the Japan Defense Force? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the kaiju anime series.