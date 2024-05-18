My Hero Academia Kickstarts Its Epic Climax With Several Movie Cameos

Anime franchises creating movies is a tried and true tradition of the medium, though the stories of said films can be quite different depending on each series' approach. Dragon Ball Z would create outside of continuity stories for the big screen and One Piece would make movies that were re-tellings of past events. My Hero Academia however has seen its first three films take place in the shonen universe, meaning that characters originally made for the movies have the opportunity to leap into the main series. Now, the final arc has brought back some important movie characters.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 422, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The final battle of UA Academy is underway, and the shonen franchise has hinted the series finale is quickly approaching. Now that Izuku Midoriya has transferred many of the Vestiges of One For All to Shigaraki in a final gambit to defeat All For One, the stakes have never been higher. Even without his many powers, Deku is diving headfirst into battle and is getting some encouragement from some familiar movie faces.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Which Movie Characters Return to My Hero Academia?

In Chapter 422, Deku lays everything on the line to make sure that the future of Hero Society is one where everyone can smile. Receiving mass encouragement from the masses, the manga takes the opportunity to bring back Rody Soul from My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission and Melissa Shield from My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. While the pair weren't a part of their battle, Kohei Horikoshi clearly made sure to give the two some panel time before the grand finale.

This August, My Hero Academia is planning to return to the silver screen as My Hero Academia: You're Next will hit Japan on August 2nd. In the upcoming film, Class 1-A will be taking on a familiar looking villain, as "Dark Might" appears to be the spitting image of the former Symbol of Peace. While the movie has yet to receive a North American release date, the previous three movies made their way to the West, giving You're Next a good chance of doing the same.

