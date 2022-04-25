New Haikyuu Posters Show Off Hinata and Kageyama as Pros

✖

Haikyuu is back, and honestly? It would put things lightly to say fans missed the sports series. Creator Haruichi Furudate revived the manga this week for a special one-shot, and it takes place well after the manga's end. To celebrate, some new art of the manga's leads were released, and fans are already getting emotional over the Hinata-Kageyama gifts.

The art, which can be found below, shows the two boys as full-fledged men. Hinata and Kageyama are inked in their post-series designs, so each of them is well out of high school. In fact, they are ten years out of school at this point, and they are living their best lives on the volleyball court.

Kageyama looks stunning in his pro outfit, and Haikyuu fans will notice his dark hair is much shorter as an adult than they remember. His lean frame is just as tall as ever, and of course, Kageyama is poised to set a ball given his stance here. "Today, this player who wanted to play more and more volleyball has become strong," the poster's caption reads. "Tobio Kageyama, the setter for Ali Roma (Italy)."

As for Hinata, the spry athlete looks plenty energetic as he leaps high into the air. His legs are tucked back with both arms splayed out in anticipation for a spike. Of course, Hinata looks older here as well with his sharp jaw and short hair. He's certainly come far in this shot, and the anniversary sketch proves Hinata's place on Brazil's pro volleyball team is well deserved.

These posters are giving fans some much-wanted looks at Haikyuu's heroes, and the adults are living their best lives. Karasuno High School prepares the players well, after all. Whether they're on or off the court, Haikyuu's team of players still carry the lessons they learned in high school, and Furudate proved as much in his special one-shot this week.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.