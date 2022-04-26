Haikyuu Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special New Chapter: Read

✖

Haikyu!! has officially returned for a special new chapter for the manga's 10th Anniversary, and now fans can check it out completely for free! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series came to an end a few years ago, but the franchise is still one of the most popular sports series to come out of the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. With the manga kicking off its special 10th Anniversary celebration this year, series creator Furudate has been returning to the franchise with some fun new projects that include a revisit to the series with a brand new chapter set after the finale!

Haikyuu has returned to Shonen Jump with the new one-shot chapter, titled "A Party Reignited," and is set after the events of the original series. Taking place in the year 2022, it's a brief follow up to the events of the finale that teased the bright futures of all the young athletes we had met over the course of the original series' run. This new chapter sees many of them gather for one special exhibition, and thus fans get one more time to see all of their favorites again. You can check it out completely for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump offerings here.

Haikyu!! Special One-Shot: A Party Reignited: The star players are gathered for a big game! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/ecu7vtVUtM pic.twitter.com/MjL8UUjPPI — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 24, 2022

This special new chapter follows Tetsuro Kuroo, who has since become a special sports agent who is doing his best to spread volleyball around the world (as seen in the finale of the series). Taking place a little after the time jump in the final pages of the series (which jumps even further than the four years jumped ahead for the final arc and match in the series), fans get to see many of the series' favorites gathering together for a special game meant to show the world just how fun volleyball can be.

It's very much in the same spirit as the original run of the series, and is a fun walk back down memory lane for those who have missed this extended cast since the manga came to an end. The entire series' run is available with Viz Media digitally as well, but as for the anime, fans are still holding out hope that it returns for a fifth season someday to pick up on that big match between Karasuno and Nekoma.

But what do you think? How did you like Haikyuu's return for its 10th Anniversary? Can you believe it's been ten years since the series first began? What do you think of the way it all ended?