Haikyuu Reveals the Winner of Karasuno vs Inarizaki
Haikyuu!! To The Top has revealed the winner of the intense match between Karasuno and Inarizaki. Previously teasing the climax of the big match between the two schools, Haikyuu's penultimate episode of the fourth season of the series has finally brought this major game to an end. Karasuno had been struggling against not only the Miya Twins, but all of Inarizaki's team as they had been able to keep up with each of Karasuno's proven tricks with a number of their own surprises. But the newest episode saw one of the toughest rallys yet.
With the fourth season coming to an end with the next episode, the series has officially crowned a winner between the two schools. With a final rally testing all of their skills at once, and pushing both school's exhaustion to the breaking point, it was Karasuno that ended up winning the final point needed to win the game. As the Miya Twins tried to go for one last stolen quick attack, Hinata and Kageyama were right there waiting for it and were able to block it at the very last second.
The final episode of the season will show how each time reacts to this outcome, but for now the match is over. Read on to see what fans are saying about the newest episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki in the anime? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
