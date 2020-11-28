Haikyuu Fans Get Hinata Trending to Celebrate the Newest Episode

Haikyuu!! is reaching the end of its fourth season, and Haikyuu fans have loved the newest episode so much that they have gotten "Hinata" trending after his huge save in the match against Inarizaki! Haikyuu!! To The Top has reached the climax of the pivotal match between Karasuno and Inarizaki as they struggle to claim the third game in victory to win the match and move on to the next round of the Spring Nationals tournament. The match has seen some impressive moments for many of the players in the game, but the newest episode finally gave Hinata some time to shine in a surprising way.

The first half of the fourth season from earlier this year saw Shoyo Hinata sneaking his way into a special training camp for the best players, but rather than join in he was made to be a ball boy. But with Hinata how he is, he made the most of it and practiced how to receive balls well since it was one of the weakest parts of his game heading into nationals.

But the newest episode of the fourth season saw Karasuno at their lowest as Inarizaki scored point after point thanks to the tricks from the Miya Twins. There was some hope, however, when Hinata managed to receive a ball that was most likely going to lead to yet another point.

Tapping into all of his practice, fans loved seeing how Hinata's work finally paid off as the rhythm for the final game has now shifted back in Karasuno's favor. Read on to see what Hinata fans are saying about his big moment, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!