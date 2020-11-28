Haikyuu Fans Get Hinata Trending to Celebrate the Newest Episode
Haikyuu!! is reaching the end of its fourth season, and Haikyuu fans have loved the newest episode so much that they have gotten "Hinata" trending after his huge save in the match against Inarizaki! Haikyuu!! To The Top has reached the climax of the pivotal match between Karasuno and Inarizaki as they struggle to claim the third game in victory to win the match and move on to the next round of the Spring Nationals tournament. The match has seen some impressive moments for many of the players in the game, but the newest episode finally gave Hinata some time to shine in a surprising way.
The first half of the fourth season from earlier this year saw Shoyo Hinata sneaking his way into a special training camp for the best players, but rather than join in he was made to be a ball boy. But with Hinata how he is, he made the most of it and practiced how to receive balls well since it was one of the weakest parts of his game heading into nationals.
But the newest episode of the fourth season saw Karasuno at their lowest as Inarizaki scored point after point thanks to the tricks from the Miya Twins. There was some hope, however, when Hinata managed to receive a ball that was most likely going to lead to yet another point.
Tapping into all of his practice, fans loved seeing how Hinata's work finally paid off as the rhythm for the final game has now shifted back in Karasuno's favor. Read on to see what Hinata fans are saying about his big moment, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Our Boy is Trending!
hinata shouyou trending ww yeah i know thats right pic.twitter.com/wIZlqXIy86— hinata shouyou did what he had to do (@haikaiya) November 27, 2020
We're Just Living in It
this is hinata shoyo’s world, we’re just living in it pic.twitter.com/2m2LuYyhlP— bradley | ICE ADO. !!! (@falconsbarnes) November 27, 2020
A Big Ole' Ball of Sunshine
hinata being a ray of sunshine pic.twitter.com/Mx6oxxyD2I— kageyama fanclub president (@jeirtza) November 27, 2020
"Can't Stop Crying"
I can't stop crying this is exactly one of the reasons why I will do anything to protect this dude right here man Hinata Shoyo, he makes everyone gravitate towards him. He pulls everyone forward. He is different from Villager B pic.twitter.com/WwG8rffArg— J🥛NICE RECEIVE (@kyuubantobio) November 27, 2020
Perfect Start to the Climax
How am I even supposed to describe this episode...
A culmination of everything this season has been building up to. A celebration of the hunger living inside these monsters.
A declaration that Hinata Shoyo is on this court too. A perfect start to the insane climax of this game. pic.twitter.com/4s8y9QLkhC— Joey 🦊🏐 INARIZAKI SZN (@joeyyytt) November 27, 2020
Congratulations!
congratulations haikyuu for being the only anime with hinata shoyo pic.twitter.com/vNopwVYIyC— ¡daisy ♡’s b! (@HlNATAGF) November 27, 2020
Remember the Slow Start to Season 4? This is Why
now do y’all see the importance of the ball boy arc?? do you finally understand how crucial it was to his development? do you finally understand why he had so much pride at being hinata shoyo, ball boy? do you finally get it ?— ella the hinata supremacist • hq spoilers (@enbysamu) November 27, 2020
Here's How it Compares to the Manga!
receiving is what hinata lacked and chased the most for, it is the result of his efforts and growth. after being tired of being told uncountable times that he had no value on his own and having low moments, but now proving himself on court, his confidence and pride is restored pic.twitter.com/KVPeHy3hpE— NICE RECEIVE (@HlNAGARASU) November 27, 2020
The DETAILS
sugawara’s reaction to hinata’s perfect receive hits different when you realize he was one of the first few people who spared the time to actually teach him the basics when he first got into the team pic.twitter.com/wWMSYeIc9p— ً (@tetswro) November 27, 2020
Blessed
Congratulations to Hinata Shouyou for being the first Hinata Shouyou to ever Hinata Shouyou pic.twitter.com/tVaxcE5m7Y— Phos 🌙 HINATA, NICE RECEIVE !!! (@Fosufofiraito_) November 27, 2020