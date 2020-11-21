Haikyuu Teases Inarizaki Match Climax in New Trailer

✖

Haikyuu's fourth season will soon be reaching the end of its second half, and this means we'll soon see how the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki High School will be coming to an end. Teasing what's to come in the climax of this major match, Haikyuu!! To The Top has shared an intense new trailer showing much of the pivotal moments. Since the fourth season returned for its second half, Karasuno has been facing off against their first real challenge in the second round of the national Spring Tournament, Inarizaki.

The newest episode of the series has firmly placed fans within the final game of this match, and it's looking like it could go either way considering how many tricks Inarizaki and the Miya Twins at the center of the team can cook up. But at the same time, Karasuno's been making some major strides.

This is the first real challenge for Karasuno in the nationals, and it's definitely not going to be their last. As we have seen in a few episodes focusing on how Nekoma is doing in the tournament, they are actually the next opponents for whoever wins between Karasuno and Inarizaki. So that means even if Karasuno manages to make their way to victory here, they will have an even higher hurdle to overcome with the next round.

It's a lot easier said than done, however, as fans have seen with the latest episodes specifically that the Miya Twins are a force to be reckoned with. It can be hard to gauge which team is going to win given how evenly the focus of the anime is distributed across each of the boys on the opposing teams, but fans who have read ahead with the manga know there's some big things coming before season's end.

