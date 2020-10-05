Haikyuu Midseason Premiere Surprises with a Stolen Quick Attack

Haikyuu!! , and Haikyuu!! To The Top's midseason premiere surprised when Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama's freak quick attack is stolen by Inarizaki High School. When the first half of the season came to an end earlier this winter, Karasuno was getting ready to take on their next big challenge in the nationals and found themselves up against one of their toughest opponents yet. Now that the season has started up once more for the Fall 2020 schedule, Karasuno's beginning to see just how much trouble Inarizaki is going to be.

One of the major things fans of Haruichi Furudate's manga were excited to see in the new episodes was the anime debut of the Atsumu and Osamu Miya. As two of the pillars of the Inarizaki team, the two showed just how dangerous they are going to be when they managed to steal Hinata and Kageyama's quick attack.

Haikyuu's midseason premiere brings us right back to the match between the two teams, and although Karasuno has managed to score some points in this first game, Inarizaki seems to be dominating the rest of the game. As part of the mental game, everyone involved with Inarizaki's team (even the crowd) is doing everything they can to throw Karasuno off their game.

After seeing Hinata and Kageyama land their patented "freak" quick shot, Atsumu and Osamu begin to get serious. The two of them exchange a few words with one another, and soon they set themselves up for an exact copy of Karasuno's freak quick attack. Atsumu even notes to himself how he landed in the exact perfect way to nail it.

When they managed to complete the strike as intended, Karasuno is shocked to see that the Miya twins were able to copy their move so perfectly. Hinata and Kageyama have proved that their trust in one another would give them the perfect offense against other teams, but now they are up against a pair who trust each other even more. Not only that, but these twins actually have the skills to pull off their wild schemes.

But what do you think? Surprised to see Hinata and Kageyama's quick attack copied so well? Curious to see what other tricks the Miya twins have planned? What did you think of Haikyuu!! To The Top's midseason premiere?