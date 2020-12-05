Haikyuu Fans Loved Oikawa's Season 4 Return

Haikyuu fans are loving Toru Oikawa's return to the series in the fourth season's newest episode. Haikyuu!! To The Top has reached the climax of its fourth season as the game between Karasuno and Inarizaki has hit the pivotal final moments to make it to the next round. Although the two schools have been neck and neck, Karasuno found themselves struggling thanks to the unique tricks coming from the Miya twins. But the newest episode has brought on a major swing of fate as Tobio Kageyama and the other Karasuno boys are starting to catch on at the very last moment.

Watching this through his phone, the newest episode of the series sees Oikawa reacting to how well both Kageyama and Atsumu are playing in this match. As a competitive setter himself, seeing Kageyama pull off a major move at the very last moment brought out his own competitive spirit as he tries harder to make it to the tournament next time around.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Oikawa's return to Haikyuu's anime with the next episode of the series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!