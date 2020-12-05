Haikyuu Fans Loved Oikawa's Season 4 Return
Haikyuu fans are loving Toru Oikawa's return to the series in the fourth season's newest episode. Haikyuu!! To The Top has reached the climax of its fourth season as the game between Karasuno and Inarizaki has hit the pivotal final moments to make it to the next round. Although the two schools have been neck and neck, Karasuno found themselves struggling thanks to the unique tricks coming from the Miya twins. But the newest episode has brought on a major swing of fate as Tobio Kageyama and the other Karasuno boys are starting to catch on at the very last moment.
Watching this through his phone, the newest episode of the series sees Oikawa reacting to how well both Kageyama and Atsumu are playing in this match. As a competitive setter himself, seeing Kageyama pull off a major move at the very last moment brought out his own competitive spirit as he tries harder to make it to the tournament next time around.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Oikawa's return to Haikyuu's anime with the next episode of the series
Some Great Oikawa Art!
Here he is !
My little contribution to PoutyKawa 💙#oikawa #Haikyuu pic.twitter.com/KWrCaJzEf5— ~ Ani ~ 13#👑💙 (@sleepy_heichou_) December 5, 2020
No Disrespect
if u disrespect oikawa I disrespect u, simple. pic.twitter.com/DbQJ3bLJ9w— AKAASHI DAY! 🤍 (@haikyububs) December 5, 2020
"The Rest is a Blur"
what happened in this episode? well, all i remember is that oikawa appeared and looked incredibly attractive... the rest is a blur pic.twitter.com/QqQqUkgGHm— milkandtooru on ig (@milkandtooru) December 5, 2020
"Only Aikawa"
Head empty only Oikawa pic.twitter.com/Qz3yOP4gbD— hisoka mieszka w mojej szafie (@traktogon) December 5, 2020
So Awkward!
HES SO FUCKING FUNNY I CANT STAND HIM 😭😭 OIKAWA I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/uurphMwWUU— ^ㅅ^ (@inrzkuro) December 5, 2020
That Oikawa Though
#OIKAWA: no matter what you do i’m gonna steal your heart °• ੈ♡₊˚•. pic.twitter.com/bsufshiZyB— loraine 🍬 (@oikawazura) December 5, 2020
Who Saved Who?
did i save these photos or did these photos save me? #haikyuu #oikawa pic.twitter.com/2H8j6zWgtX— Ugnė (@uanaanta) December 5, 2020
More Great Art!
I didn't know which to draw first, oikawa or something for akaashi's bday so i guess both 💃#oikawatooru #oikawasear #akaashikeiji #akaashiday #ハイキュー pic.twitter.com/CQ06GfdX7k— lambo (@kulambotabo) December 5, 2020
Our Lives Are Much Better for It
thanks, #oikawa for making my life so much better and i miss youuUuy 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/4UkXGZQd72— sha | aot s4 lets fucking go! (@miyaxatsumu) December 5, 2020
The Scene Itself? Too Funny!
Everyone losing their mind about the oikawa scene last night🤯— haji and shai (@babybitchiwa) December 5, 2020
The oikawa scene: pic.twitter.com/fuJs9aUAlE