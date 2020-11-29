Haikyuu Fans Lose It After a New Promo Teases Oikawa's Return

Haikyuu fans are living their best lives right now, and it is all thanks to the anime. The show returned this winter with the back half of its ongoing season, and it has put a major focus on Karasuno. The gang is in its biggest tournament to date as Hinata reaches for his national's goal, but all focus has been taken from the team all thanks to a special teaser.

And what was that teaser about? Well, it turns out Toru Oikawa has decided to grace our presence for the first time in quite a while. The Aoba Josai superstar was shown for a brief second in the promo for Haikyuu's next episode, but that was enough to get the Haikyuu character trending worldwide.

(Photo: Production IG)

No, seriously - it was plenty enough. The only thing fans saw of Oikawa was his ear, and that was enough to make fans freak out. The boy was seen with an earbud just like he is in the manga, so readers know what is coming next. After all, there is no way Oikawa would miss watching Karasuno's match, and fans are eager to be reunited with the captain at last.

You can find a slew of the reactions Haikyuu fans gave to Oikawa's ear in the slides below. And if you are eager to meet up with the setter once more, you will be able to shortly as Haikyuu's next episode drops this week!

Are you hyped for Oikawa's return? How has this season of Haikyuu been so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.