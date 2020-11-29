Haikyuu Fans Lose It After a New Promo Teases Oikawa's Return
Haikyuu fans are living their best lives right now, and it is all thanks to the anime. The show returned this winter with the back half of its ongoing season, and it has put a major focus on Karasuno. The gang is in its biggest tournament to date as Hinata reaches for his national's goal, but all focus has been taken from the team all thanks to a special teaser.
And what was that teaser about? Well, it turns out Toru Oikawa has decided to grace our presence for the first time in quite a while. The Aoba Josai superstar was shown for a brief second in the promo for Haikyuu's next episode, but that was enough to get the Haikyuu character trending worldwide.
No, seriously - it was plenty enough. The only thing fans saw of Oikawa was his ear, and that was enough to make fans freak out. The boy was seen with an earbud just like he is in the manga, so readers know what is coming next. After all, there is no way Oikawa would miss watching Karasuno's match, and fans are eager to be reunited with the captain at last.
You can find a slew of the reactions Haikyuu fans gave to Oikawa's ear in the slides below. And if you are eager to meet up with the setter once more, you will be able to shortly as Haikyuu's next episode drops this week!
Are you hyped for Oikawa's return? How has this season of Haikyuu been so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Good Question...!
IF OIKAWA NOT BEST HAIKYUU CHARACTER THEN WHY EAR BREAK INTERNET???— ayu is em & carla love bot (@keiqings) November 27, 2020
A True Inspiration
me liking every tweet about oikawa’s ear because i miss him so much: pic.twitter.com/TKpTqmnQmK— oikawa tooru kinnie (@cringycait) November 27, 2020
A Piece of Art
hqtwt in today's ep on Oikawa's ear with blue earphones in next week's ep preview#ハイキュー #hq_anime #haikyuu #haikyuutothetop pic.twitter.com/BsH5rlDUWU— EN ☕︎ || sakuatsu au ✨ (@kageyamasmilee) November 27, 2020
An Accurate Picture
oikawa stans rn because we saw his ear pic.twitter.com/llkwsRtHD1— kami (@wafflovesoikawa) November 27, 2020
The Greatest Gift of All
oikawa: *has an ear*— 𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙨𝙖𝙚 🤍 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙥-𝙩 (@amaneskou) November 27, 2020
oikawa stans: wonderful, fantastic, spectacular, incredible, brilliant, talented, show stopping, masterpiece, absolutely unique, absolutely stunning pic.twitter.com/RuqNSDGzbG
Oikawa FTW
goodnight to oikawa’s ear and oikawa’s ear only pic.twitter.com/4Ts7vWBOfu— lay (@w0wziezz) November 27, 2020
Good Vibes Only
*THINKING ABOUT OIKAWA WATCHING KARASUNO IN THE NEW ART STYLE* pic.twitter.com/ktGcGKCh4Z— ## riel | sakuatsu au📌 (@httpmhqq) November 28, 2020