Haikyuu Season 4 Confirms Fall Comeback Window

Haikyuu got its fourth season started awhile back, but it hasn't been heard from in a while. The show got underway with the new season in January, and it was said the rest of season four will start come July. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the sports anime was not able to meet the summer deadline, and fans have just learned when the show will make its big comeback now.

As it turns out, the second half of season four will go live in the fall. Reports from Japan confirmed Haikyuu plans to release new episodes starting in October. At the time, there is no specific date given for the comeback, but fans are hopeful the show will kick off the month rather than end it.

After all, there are some big things to anticipate with this fourth chapter. Haikyuu: To the Top has been met with praise since its first episode went live. Its redesigned character artwork and animation have made all sorts of fans. So if the team needs more time to get this aesthetic right, we can fiddle around until the season is ready.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

For those who are not caught up with the anime, Haikyuu can be watched online through sites like Crunchyroll. Its manga is printed in English by Viz Media, and you can read the publisher's synopsis of the Haruichi Furudate title below:

"Ever since he saw the legendary player known as “the Little Giant” compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else?"

How hyped are you for Hinata and the Karasuno gang to return to TV? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - ryokutya837

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.