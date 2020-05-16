Haikyuu Shares Free Manga Chapters During Pandemic

To help keep us entertained during the ongoing pandemic, Viz Media and Shonen Jump are now offering a bunch of Haikyuu's manga to read completely for free. A couple of weeks ago, Viz Media announced that they would be offering a chunk of free chapters for some of Shonen Jump's most popular titles once a week. This effort started out with Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, continued with Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, and now this week sees the freeing up of Haruichi Furudate's Haikyuu!! This free chunk includes one of the best matches in the entire series, too!

Viz Media announced that for this week (until Friday, May 22nd when a new series is offered), chapters 118 through 162 of Haruchi Furudate's Haikyuu!! will be available for free reading to non-subscribers of the Shonen Jump digital library. If you wanted to check out the free chapters, you can start at the link here.

It’s Friday, that means new chapters for our #FreeMangaForStayingIn campaign! You can read Haikyu!! chapters 118–162 for free! That’s the rematch between the King and the Great King! https://t.co/1bL19W6mea pic.twitter.com/njHtsbL0Q1 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 15, 2020

This string of chapters takes place before the anime's current run, so there's no need to worry about any major spoilers! Haikyuu!! To The Top is currently scheduled to return for the final half of the season this July (barring any major delays from COVID-19), and will feature events that happen after this free chunk of chapters. So avoid it if you're concerned about spoilers! If you're not, then there's quite a lot to look forward to!

The chapters begin in the match between Karasuno and Wakunan, and brings it all the way to the match against Shiratorizawa. This means the match between Karasuno and Aoba Johsai (one of the best matches in the entire series) will be available for free and bingeworthy reading for sure.

