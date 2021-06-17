Hajime no Ippo Is Planning A Big Summer Announcement

✖

Hajime no Ippo follows the story of the young boxer named Ippo, who finds himself developing a love of the "sweet science" and spending decades of storylines attempting to rise up the ranks in Japan's boxing tournaments and beyond. With the series starting in 1989, printed through the publication of Weekly Shonen Magazine, mangaka George Morikawa is apparently promising some big news coming up in the next issue of the magazine on June 23rd, though the big news is still wrapped in a mystery, leaving fans wondering if this will relate to either the manga or a potentially new anime series.

The last time anime fans saw Hajime No Ippo arrive on the small screen was the series Hajime No Ippo: Rising, which was actually produced via a partnership with two of the biggest animation studios in the medium with Madhouse and MAPPA respectively. Running for around twenty-five episodes, this was far from the first time that the journey of the boxing rookie was covered, with his first series arrive in the year 2000 and running for seventy-six episodes. With the original series recently being added to Crunchyroll's library of anime titles, a number of new fans have had the chance to dive into what is seen as the best boxing anime of them all.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the news that George Morikawa was planning to unveil something big with regards to Hajime no Ippo later this month, leaving many to wonder if a new anime series is on the way, or if the story of Ippo might finally be coming to a close:

"Hajime no Ippo" by George Morikawa will announce big news in the upcoming Weekly Shounen Magazine issue 30/2021 out June, 23. Color page too. French release @Kurokawa pic.twitter.com/Sz6VU02WEC — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 12, 2021

Unfortunately, Morikawa was recently in the news with the passing of Berserk's Kentaro Miura, as the two were fast friends and had united in their love of the medium that had allowed them to create some of the most beloved worlds in manga's history. Needless to say, plenty of anime fans will be interested to see what Hajime no Ippo has in store for its future as its manga marches forward.

