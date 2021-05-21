Manga Creators Honor Berserk's Kentaro Miura Following His Death
The worlds of anime and manga lost a legend earlier this month when Kentaro Miura, the mangaka who brought to life the epic fantasy of Berserk, passed on and fellow artist have assembled on social media to talk about the creator, honor his life, and discuss how the world he created influenced their lives. Ranging from the creators of Vinland Saga, Fairy Tail, Black Lagoon, Hajime No Ippo, and more, it seems as though the works of Miura have influenced the world of entertainment to a large degree and his presence will definitely be missed.
The Official Twitter Account for Berserk announced Miura's passing earlier this week, leaving fans and creators shattered at the loss of this insanely talented artist:
【三浦建太郎先生 ご逝去の報】— ベルセルク公式ツイッター (@berserk_project) May 20, 2021
『ベルセルク』の作者である三浦建太郎先生が、2021年5月6日、急性大動脈解離のため、ご逝去されました。三浦先生の画業に最大の敬意と感謝を表しますとともに、心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
2021年5月20日 株式会社白泉社 ヤングアニマル編集部 pic.twitter.com/baBBo4J2kL
Hiro Mashima - Fairy Tail, Edens Zero
prevnext
Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Edens Zero): "Berserk has kept me young. Despite my age, I'd get giddy whenever I went to buy a new volume on release day. Now I'm dazed and devastated. May Miura-sensei rest in peace." https://t.co/jihKjhALHG— Edo (@edomonogatari) May 20, 2021
George Morikawa - Hajime No Ippo
prevnext
Message from George Morikawa, author of Hajime no Ippo and contemporary of Kentaro Miura. https://t.co/kRF5SdR9xI pic.twitter.com/K9UEaqw4PF— Curtis L. (@KertysL) May 20, 2021
Dark Horse Comics
prevnext
Kentaro Miura passed away on May 6, 2021 from acute aortic dissection. He was 54. Miura-sensei was a master artist and storyteller and we had the great privilege of publishing several of his finest works, including his masterpiece, Berserk. 1/— Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 20, 2021
Makoto Yukimura - Vinland Saga
prevnext
I just learned about Kentaro Miura's death. At the same time, my fans are tweeting about my health. Thank you very much. I will take care of my health and will surely complete the Vinland Saga series. I'm very shocked. I can't put it into words.— 幸村誠 (@makotoyukimura) May 20, 2021
Yusuke Murata - One Punch Man
prevnext
嘘だろ。。。— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) May 20, 2021
Rei Hiroe - Black Lagoon
prevnext
寝て起きたら三浦建太郎先生がご逝去なされてた。ああ…ベルセルク未完になってしまった…骨太のファンタジーで偉大な漫画だった。昔から継続して買ってる数少ない漫画なので動揺する。お疲れ様でした、どうか安らかに。R.I.P— 広江礼威 (@hiroerei) May 20, 2021
Ken Akamatsu - Love Hina
prevnext
三浦建太郎先生のご冥福をお祈りいたします。https://t.co/LM2z1Vk4GD— 赤松 健 (@KenAkamatsu) May 20, 2021
三浦先生は「ネギま」の綾瀬夕映がお好きで、夕映がエロピンチになると興奮のあまりＦＡＸを送って下さったり、ネギまの瀬流彦（せるひこ）先生に許諾を頂いたり、大変嬉しく思っておりました。
大ショックです・・・ pic.twitter.com/UBBxrfRUCx
Atsushi Ohkubo - Fire Force, Soul Eater
prev
広い世代から愛され、僕の仲間達のバイブルだったベルセルク。ついこの前も全巻いっき読みしてたばかりだったのに。。。学生の時、三浦先生がイベントで渋谷に来るってんで、友達と急いで行ったのもつい最近のよう。はやすぎます先生！— 大久保篤 (@Atsushi_Ohkubo) May 20, 2021