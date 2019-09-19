Attack On Titan Creator Honors Fellow Series’ Anniversary with Tribute Sketch

Attack On Titan may be a series that features gas propelled, sword wielding warriors attempting to bring down large naked monstrosities in order to save the remnants of their civilization within the walls, but it surprisingly also had its fair share of fisticuffs. Once Eren Jaeger learns to master the power of the “Attack Titan”, the member of the Survey Corps throws out haymakers and jabs like it was his job against enemy Titans. Though not having too much in common with the boxing series Hajime No Ippo, Hajime Isayama still wanted to do his part to celebrate the recent franchise’s anniversary by creating a tribute sketch of the man himself, Ippo.

Twitter User SpyTrue shared the sketch from the legendary creator of Attack On Titan, showing off his interpretation of the hard hitting, dedicated boxer named Ippo who headlines his own boxing anime franchise (which you should definitely watch if you get the chance):

Hajime no Ippo 30th anniversary illustrations by Hajime Isayama (Attack on Titan), Hiromu Arakawa (Arslan Senki) and Negi Haruba (5-toubun no Hanayome) pic.twitter.com/nDKGZllDNJ — SPY 💫 (@Spytrue) September 14, 2019

Hajime No Ippo originally began in 1989 as a long running manga series (which is still running to this day in fact), eventually making its way to television sets across the world with an anime of the same name in the year 2000. It returned for a few sequel series as well as an animated film, but it is not yet known as to if we’ll see a return to the world of Ippo at some point in the future.

The series itself revolves around a boy named Ippo, a fisherman attempting to help out his single mother with their boat rental company who finds himself drawn to the world of boxing. Ascending his way to the top of the charts through some intense training, the anime series follows boxing with a realistic take, using actual boxing training methods while adding a flair of the dramatic to each fight that Ippo is involved in. If you haven’t had the chance to check this one out, do yourself a favor and watch!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.