HBO Max Removes Adult Swim Classic

It looks HBO Max made good on its promise to cut some more shows. The streaming service caught the eyes of fans last week when its Last Chance catalog added some popular titles to the fray. Now, one of those picks has been removed from HBO Max, and it marks the removal of an Adult Swim classic.

So if you want to watch Metalocalypse on demand, things just became a bit harder. HBO Max no longer has the show up to binge, but there are still ways to access the hit animated series.

Metalocalypse was removed from the HBO Max catalog this week shortly after appearing on the service's Last Chance playlist. The category ropes in shows that are slated to be removed within the next month. Metalocalypse ended up leaving the service earlier than expected, but Adult Swim was prepared for the ordeal.

After all, you can now watch Metalocalypse for free with ads through the Adult Swim website. There is a livestream going on 24/7 of the animated series if you'd like to tune in. You can also find the Adult Swim series streaming on-demand through Hulu, and seasons can be purchased digitally through Amazon, Apple, YouTube, and more.

If you want to know more about Metalocalypse, you should know the animated series debuted in August 2006 with the fictional band Dethklok in tow. Created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha, Metalocalypse found success quickly as its black comedy and riff on heavy metal culture earned praise. Over the years, Metalocalypse has had several comebacks, and another is just on the horizon. Dethklok will return in a Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar later this year, so fans will want to brush up on the show ASAP ahead of its launch. For more details on Metalocalypse, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Part-American, part-Scandinavian death-metal band Dethklok has a lingering effect on its fans, who take the words seriously and do anything Dethklok lyrics say. The government fears the band's influence and sets out to destroy it by covert means; for example, by sending military pharmaceutical psychotropic drug manufacturers. Deemed sociopaths for tossing hot coffee at their concert attendees, two of the band members are alcoholics, and they all have self-esteem issues."

