Rick And Morty Season 6 is Now on HBO Max

Rick And Morty remains one of the biggest series not just on Adult Swim, but one of the biggest animated series on Cartoon Network period. With the sixth season diving into some major new territory for the animated universe, the Smith Family has released its latest season on HBO Max. Releasing ten episodes as a part of the recent season, Adult Swim fans can now stream the installments whenever they want and revisit some of Rick Sanchez and his grandson's strangest adventures to date.

One of the biggest things that Rick And Morty's sixth season did was continue to explore Rick Sanchez's most terrifying antagonist to date, Rick Prime. Responsible for killing the family of the Rick Sanchez that Adult Swim fans have come to know over the years, the sixth season set the stage for the next to see the Smith family pursue the evil iteration of the mad scientist. At present, Rick and Morty Season 7 has been confirmed though a release date is anyone's guess at this point. Adult Swim had previously confirmed that it was severing ties with show co-creator Justin Roiland, but the platform has yet to confirm who will be taking on the roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith when new episodes do arrive.

Rick And Morty Season 6: Time To Stream

Rick And Morty's Official Twitter account shared the big news that the sixth season of the Adult Swim juggernaut was now all on HBO Max. Unlike many other Adult Swim series, the adventures of the Smith Family don't appear on the streaming service the next day, though we imagine there are plenty of animation fans hoping this might change in the future. In the future of the show, we're sure to see Rick continue to meet alternate versions of himself and perhaps the man responsible for his family's death.

Never trust a note from your dad. Season 6 of Rick and Morty is now on @hbomax #rickandmorty #hbomax #adultswim pic.twitter.com/VPXsZQOQHf — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 11, 2023

Rick And Morty has already been confirmed for ten seasons, meaning Adult Swim fans have plenty of surreal adventures to look forward to down the line. On top of the main series, Rick And Morty The Anime is also in the works, which will see the Smiths in a brand new light as the series is also looking to receive a manga of its own to boot.

