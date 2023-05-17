HBO Max Adding a Bunch of Movies and Shows After Max Relaunch

Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service is getting an overhaul very soon. On May 23rd, HBO Max will be rebranded and relaunched as just Max. It will essentially be a merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms, putting much of the company's content under one streaming umbrella. In addition to a rebranding, Max will be adding a bunch of new movies and shows in the days and weeks following its big change.

On May 23rd, the day of the switch to Max, the platform will have a slew of new titles to celebrate the rebrand. Anticipated new shows like Clone High and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will be added to the service, along with the streaming debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The following days and weeks will see even more titles coming to the service, including hits from the Discovery brand and networks like HGTV and Food Network.

Below, you can find the full list of titles coming to Max at the end of May and throughout the month of June.