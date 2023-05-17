HBO Max Adding a Bunch of Movies and Shows After Max Relaunch
Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service is getting an overhaul very soon. On May 23rd, HBO Max will be rebranded and relaunched as just Max. It will essentially be a merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms, putting much of the company's content under one streaming umbrella. In addition to a rebranding, Max will be adding a bunch of new movies and shows in the days and weeks following its big change.
On May 23rd, the day of the switch to Max, the platform will have a slew of new titles to celebrate the rebrand. Anticipated new shows like Clone High and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will be added to the service, along with the streaming debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
The following days and weeks will see even more titles coming to the service, including hits from the Discovery brand and networks like HGTV and Food Network.
Below, you can find the full list of titles coming to Max at the end of May and throughout the month of June.
May 23
Bama Rush (Max Original)
Clone High, Season 1 (Max Original)
German Genius (Max Original)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai, Season 1 (Max Original)
Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)
How To Create A Sex Scandal (Max Original)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 8 (Magnolia Network)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)
SmartLess: On The Road (Max Original)
Talking Sopranos Podcast
Villainous, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (Max Original)
Windy City Rehab (HGTV)
May 25
100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (Max Original)
Blippi Wonders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
Lellobee City Farm, Season 3 (Cartoon Network)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8A (Cartoon Network)
Total DramaRama: A Very Special Special, That's Quite Special (Cartoon Network, 2023)
Vlad and Niki, Season 2A
Vgly (Max Original)
May 26
100 Day Dream Home (HGTV)
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Original)
Kendra Sells Hollywood, Seasons 1-2
Mark Rober's Revengineers (Discovery)
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim)
May 27
Guy's Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)
Impractical Jokers, (Collection of 100 episodes from seasons 1-8)
Impractical Jokers, Season 10A + Roadblock Special
Put a Ring on It (OWN)
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (HBO Original)
May 28
American Monster (ID)
Collateral Beauty (2016)
Married To Evil (ID)
Otter Dynasty (Animal Planet)
Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network)
May 29
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Pillow Talk (TLC)
Motel Rescue (Magnolia Network)
Reality (HBO Original)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (ID)
May 30
Angie Tribeca, Seasons 1-3 (TBS)
Craig of the Creek, Season 4F (Cartoon Network)
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (CNN)
June 1
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
A Star Is Born (1954)
A Star Is Born (1976)
Army of Darkness (1993)
Balls of Fury (2007)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Big Daddy (1999)
Breach (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Class Act (1992)
Click (2006)
Dave (1993)
David Copperfield (1935)
Demolition Man (1993)
Diggers (2006)
Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Eastern Promises (2007)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)
Enter The Dragon (1973)
Fame (1980)
Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)
Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935
Grease (1978)
Hairspray (2007)
I Origins (2014)
I, Tonya (2017)
Jackie Brown (1997)
Jeremiah Johnson (1972)
Jersey Boys (2014)
Just Mercy (2019)
Knock Knock (2015)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Magic Mike (2012)
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)
Military Wives (2019)
Moneyball (2011)
Monster-In-Law (2005)
Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
Moonlight (2016)
Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)
Narc (2002)
National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
Objective, Burma! (1945)
On Moonlight Bay (1951)
Operation Crossbow (1965)
Police Academy (1984)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)
Radio (2003)
Ready Player One (2018)
Romance on the High Seas (1948)
Selena (1997)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Sunday in New York (1964)
Tea for Two (1950)
The Big Wedding (2013)
The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)
The Boy Next Door (2015)
The Dead Files (Travel Channel)
The Drop (2014)
The Evil Dead (1981)
The Evil Dead (2013)
The Evil Dead II (1987)
The Family (2013)
The Hurt Locker (2009)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)
The Lodge (2019)
The Nun's Story (1959)
The Painter and the Thief (2020)
The Saint (1997)
The Turning Point (1977)
Tooth Fairy (2010)
Woodstock: The Director's Cut (1994)
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
You're Next (2013)
June 2
Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023)
Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Well Designed (Magnolia Network)
June 4
90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)
Battle on the Beach (HGTV)
The Idol (HBO Original)
June 15
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3
Crack Addicts (TLC)
Outchef'd (Food Network)
Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)
June 16
Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)
Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
June 18
Beachside Brawl (Food Network)
The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)
We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
June 22
And Just Like That..., Season 2 (Max Original)
Christina On The Coast (HGTV)
Downey's Dream Cars (Max Original)
June 27
Chopped (Food Network)
Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)
June 29
Revealed (HGTV)
Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)
Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)
June 30
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)prev