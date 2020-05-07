HBO Max Reveals Crunchyroll Anime Releasing After Launch

HBO Max revealed earlier today the slate of anime that would be released on launch day, May 27th, that come directly from Crunchyroll, but have also released a list of series that will be dropping throughout the rest of the year from the streaming service. With the likes of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Rurouni Kenshin, Kill la Kill, Berserk, and In/Spectre arriving when the streaming service drops, to name a few, it certainly seems as if the remainder of the anime that will be arriving will have a big shadow to burst their way free from and luckily for us, they do!

Aside from the Crunchyroll series that are being touted as a part of the large roster of HBO Max's library, the films of Studio Ghibli will also be featured from the first day of the streaming service's release, with the likes of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle and several other of the classic anime movies. Though not as large as the initial reveals that were slated in the Crunchyroll line-up, the upcoming anime franchises certainly have made a name for themselves amongst the anime community.

Death Note and Hunter x Hunter have been revealed as to be future releases for HBO Max's anime library, making the jump from Crunchyroll to the brand new streaming service and giving new audiences the opportunity to experience the far different tales of Gon and Light Yagami!

Crunchyroll gave these description of the series for the upcoming releases that have yet to be given official release dates on the streaming service of HBO Max:

Hunter x Hunter: "Gon, a young boy who lives on Whale Island, dreams of becoming a Hunter like his father, who left when Gon was still young."

Death Note: "Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god."

It will be interesting to see what other anime are able to make their way to HBO Max from the streaming service of Crunchyroll and we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we find out!

What are you most excited to seeing on HBO Max from Crunchyroll's library? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and anime streaming services!