HBO Max Comments On Crunchyroll Addition

In the midst of the WarnerMedia’s HBO Max presentation, you may get lost in the onslaught of news released. With old time favorites such as South Park being exclusive to the streaming service as well as Studio Ghibli following suit to HBO Max, fans were also surprised at the revelation at DC Comics properties, Green Lantern and Strange Adventures, would be getting television series of their own, releasing on the service. HBO Max took the opportunity to re-confirm that Crunchyroll, one of the biggest streaming services for anime, would be a part of the channel, sharing its library with the upcoming platform.

HBO Max shared the news that Crunchyroll would assist the platform in “keeping it fresh with new anime released every quarter curated by anime experts”, proving that the streaming service is looking to get on the ground room floor of the ever growing medium that is anime:

We’re keeping it fresh with new anime every quarter curated by the anime experts @Crunchyroll~ ✨ pic.twitter.com/OdfxniHyjX — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 29, 2019

How this will effect Crunchyroll, if at all, is yet to be seen though it’s clear that HBO Max has a lot to gain with this beneficial decision. Crunchyroll currently has around 45 million users worldwide with millions going one step further and paying for a premium subscription to the service.

HBO Max will also be hosting the following channels and platforms on their streaming service, looking to crack into a brand new market with a huge catalogue of entertainment:

“Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and more.”

When Crunchyroll was originally announced for the streaming service, along with these other content libraries, WarnerMedia chairman Robert Greenblatt had this to say:

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries.”

What have you thought about the HBO Max announcements so far? Do you think that Crunchyroll will change at all following their inclusion onto this upcoming streaming service?

HBO Max is confirmed to launch in May of 2020.