HBO Max: Which Studio Ghibli Films to Watch First

Spirited Away (Photo: Studio Ghibli ) Spirited Away isn't just one of the best films in the Studio Ghibli library, it also got the honor of taking home the an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture. The story follows a young girl who finds herself in a magical land, attempting to discover a cure for her parents who have been turned into pigs thanks to a witch's spell. With our protagonist becoming a worker in a bath house, Hayao Miyazaki was able to spin a story that effortlessly blends the magical with the mundane!

Howl's Moving Castle (Photo: Studio Ghibli) Howl's Moving Castle definitely has some of the most insane character designs of any Studio Ghibli feature, with our protagonist attempting to discover a cure for a spell that transformed her into an old woman. Along the way, she encounters the wizard Howl and is dragged into a supernatural world that also happens to have a walking castle within it.

Princess Mononoke (Photo: Miramax International) Princess Mononoke is often considered the entry point for many fans into learning about Studio Ghibli, and takes viewers into a magical land that is fit to bursting with supernatural beings that encompass the spirit of the forest. With the film acting as a battlefield between the world of magic and the world of technology, the feature length film does a fantastic job of creating an all encompassing story.

My Neighbor Totoro (Photo: Studio Ghibli ) My Neighbor Totoro is a heart warming story that has some truly insane elements such as cat buses, giant wood nymphs, and other magical elements. Following a family that is moving to a house out in the country to be closer to their ailing mother in the hospital, the young girls run into "Totoro" who is a large magical cat beast that weaves its way into their lives.

Kiki's Delivery Service (Photo: Studio Ghibli) Another big film that brought more fans to Studio Ghibli was Kiki's Delivery Service which followed a young witch travelling the world in order to assist her "delivery service". Showing off Studio Ghibli's ability to animate amazing environments as well as fast paced motion, this is definitely a must watch for those fans of animation that haven't had the chance to see it!

The Wind Rises (Photo: Studio Ghibli) The Wind Rises is a very different film from some of the other movies that Studio Ghibli has created in the past, following a true life story of a young man discovering his love of aviation and his plan to create the best planes flying through the sky. The story of Jiro Horikoshi follows the story of his life as he struggles with balancing his work with his loved ones, and is definitely a change of place as there is no supernatural elements to be found within it. However, despite having no magical aspects, The Wind Rises is definitely worth your time!