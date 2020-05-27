Studio Ghibli Is Streaming Now on HBO Max and Fans Are Obsessed
Studio Ghibli is one of the most magical film studios out there, and it has come to streaming at last. HBO Max launched today with a promising catalog of content, and the anime studio was on the list. A slew of the company's top movies was added to the site, and as you can imagine, fans all over the U.S. are geeking out over the release.
As you can see below, HBO Max fans are beginning to learn the scope of the service and its catalog. It was announced some time ago that Studio Ghibli would be joining HBO Max upon launch, and that did happen as planned. Fans from all over the country logged into HBO Max for the first time to find Studio Ghibli's library waiting for them, and they are going nuts.
You can find a slew of those reactions in the slides below, and they are as enthusiastic as you would expect. HBO Max has a bunch of animated content available for fans between Studio Ghibli, Crunchyroll, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and more. From classic shows like Looney Tunes to Samurai Jack, you can find whatever you want on HBO Max, and more content is expected to come in as the site grows.
As for Studio Ghibli, you can find all of director Hayao Miyazaki's films on HBO Max for a marathon. It seems a few Studio Ghibli films overseen by director and studio co-founder Isao Takahata were unable to be brought over like Grave of the Fireflies. But as HBO Max continues to grow, fans are hopeful the complete library for Studio Ghibli will make its way to the streaming site's catalog.
So, which one of Studio Ghibli's movies will you be watching first on HBO Max? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.