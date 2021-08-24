Hello Kitty Web-Anime to Launch Third Season

✖

Hello Kitty is the pinnacle of kawaii the world over, and the Sanrio mascot is living their best life in 2021. If you did not know, the cute cat is thriving on Youtube as Hello Kitty's web-anime wrapped its second season back in July. And now, it seems a third season is on the way!

The update comes from the folks at Sanrio as the company confirmed Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures is sticking around. "We have some Super Sweet News to share! The beloved Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures series is launching season 3 on August 25," the statement reads.

(Photo: Sanrio)

The announcement goes on to share some more details about the third season. Hello Kitty's show will carry on with several of the biggest Sanrio mascots, and they will teach audiences all about the merits of being a good friend.

"Season 3 will feature all of your favorite characters on new and exciting adventures, including My Melody, Kuromi, Badtz-maru and of course the star herself, Hello Kitty. The season premiere kicks off with a special celebration for International Friendship Day, where My Melody has to learn the importance of boundaries."

For those unfamiliar with this web-anime, Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures went live back in 2020. The show debuted with Sanrio's titular mascot as well as Kuromi, Keroppi, Chocolate, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, and more. The show made a comeback with season two in April 2021, and its third season will debut this week. So if you want even more Sanrio goodness, you can keep your fingers crossed for a season four!

Of course, this anime isn't the only thing going for Hello Kitty. The mascot is overseeing tons of promotions these days ranging from cup noodles to Dr. Martens and more. In the United States, Hollywood has even turned its eye to the kawaii heroine as New Line Cinema is developing a movie for Hello Kitty. Jennifer Coyle and Leo Matsuda have been tapped to direct the movie which Lindsey Beer is penning.

Have you checked out this Hello Kitty anime yet? Are you down to give the series a shot...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.