Hello Kitty to Get New Mecha Makeover ASAP

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam, Amuro found himself jumping into his mech suit and facing one of his deadliest, strangest enemies in the form of a giant Hello Kitty, and while the Sanrio character had received plenty of merchandise to celebrate the bizarre crossover, it seems that the albino cat's time with mechs isn't done. Releasing a brand new video that links Sanrio's most profitable character with the anime series of Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion, Hello Kitty has received an insane new makeover that slaps her directly into the status of giant robot.

Hello Kitty has netted hundreds of millions of dollars in merchandise sales over the years for the company Sanrio, first hitting the scene in 1974 and garnering a number of television series and movies that dove further into the life of this white feline. The Sanrio character has become so popular in fact, that she is worth around 8 billion dollars per year for the company, and it's clear that the popularity of Hello Kitty has seen the adorable character make its way into some strange universes as a result. Alongside Hello Kitty fighting in this universe of bullet train mechs and battling against Amuro and his Gundam, Hello Kitty also previously appeared in a strange crossover with Steins Gate and its time-traveling insanity.

(Photo: Sanrio)

If you're unfamiliar with Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion, a mech anime series that uses real-life Japanese bullet trains as giant robot, the official description reads as such:

"Hayato Hayasugi (his last name is a pun on the words for "too fast") and other children will serve as conductors to pilot the Shinkalion. The Shinkalion robots are various models of real-life Japanese bullet trains (shinkansen) that transform into robots to fight an unknown evil to protect the safety and peace of Japan. The children must work together with the adults of the Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute (SUEI) to defeat a monster that looks like a jet black bullet train."

The official crossover is set to arrive this August, adding another bizarre addition to the history of Hello Kitty.

What do you think of this insane Hello Kitty crossover? What anime franchise do you want to see the Sanrio character dive into next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sanrio's top character.

Via Crunchyroll