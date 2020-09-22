Hello Kitty Unveils New Gundam Collectible

✖

Gundam and Hello Kitty is certainly one of the stranger crossovers that have taken place within the medium of anime, as a part of the fortieth anniversary of the mech anime franchise saw the robot suits stacked against the albino feline of Sanrio fame, and it seems as if the crossover isn't done yet as a new collectible is set to launch later this year! With a number of pieces of merchandise having already been released to highlight the meeting of these worlds, as well a short anime series that pitted the two strange opponents against one another, this collectible once again fuses the out of step characters!

Mobile Suit Gundam's fortieth anniversary was a reflection of the long history of the franchise, having hit the scene in the latter half of the 1970s thanks in part to the first anime series that focused on the battle between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. The story is receiving something of a sequel though in the upcoming feature length film, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, which was unfortunately delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to a yet undetermined date. The story of Amuro and Char still remains one of the most recognizable of the series.

Twitter Outlet Blue Fin Brands shared the new collectible that will be released later this winter, taking the persona of Hello Kitty and slapping her into her very own Zaku suit, the mech of choice for the antagonist Char and the Principality of Zeon throughout the first anime series and feature length films:

Hello Kitty x SD Gundam Cross Silhouette MS-06S Char's Zaku II Model Kit coming in Dec 2020. pic.twitter.com/0OFRuWtyHt — Bluefin Brands (@BluefinBrands) September 20, 2020

Sanrio has recently been in the headlines thanks in part to the release of the third season of their character in Aggretsuko, the death metal singing office worker, but Hello Kitty remains its most profitable character by leaps and bounds. Having scored the company billions of dollars to date, via merchandising and a number of anime series, we wouldn't be surprised to see the white feline make her way into other anime series down the line!

