Hell's Paradise Creator Updates Fans on New Anime

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is currently gearing up for its full anime debut coming our way next Spring, and the original creator behind it all has updated fans on how the new anime is shaping up so far! Yuji Kaku might have wrapped up his original manga series with Shueisha's Jump+ app last year, but soon Hell's Paradise will be reaching a whole new wave of fans with its official anime adaptation hitting next year. Now that the full premiere for the anime is inching closer and closer, fans have been given some concrete updates on its progress.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku took the stage at Jump Festa 2023 this past weekend in Japan, and revealed a new trailer along with confirming an April 2023 release. This update also came with the confirmation of the main voice cast behind the series, and series creator Yuji Kaku weighed in on this cast and gave them their blessing with a new update shared directly with fans during the event.

What's Coming in Hell's Paradise's Anime?

"I had a chance to listen to the voices of the cast members," Kaku began in a special message to fans at Jump Festa 2023. "It was the same as what I had imagined while I was drawing the characters. It felt like the characters were coming to life. I'm already getting excited about how the anime Hell's Paradise is going to turn out with the support of the animators, music composers, and background artists. Next year, there will be a stage play as well. I hope all of the fans will enjoy both projects! I'll be looking forward to them!"

It won't be too much longer before we get to see it all in action as Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will be streaming with Crunchyroll next Spring. They hype the anime as such, "The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati. In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?"

