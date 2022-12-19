Hell's Paradise Reveals Release Window, Main Voice Cast

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has been steadily getting ready for its big anime debut next year, and now it's a little more clear as the anime has revealed its release window along with the main voice cast ahead of its launch next year! Yuji Kaku's original manga series might have completed its run last year, but it made its mark as one of the biggest new series to come out of Shueisha's Jump+ app in the last few years. Now that the anime is closer than ever to its April premiere next year, we're starting to see more of the pieces coming together.

The main voice cast for Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku was revealed when the series took the stage during Jump Festa 2023 over the weekend in Japan, and it includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, and Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi. You can check out the announcement below:

How to Watch Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

Scheduled for a release some time in April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its premiere in Japan. Directed by Kaori Makita at Studio MAPPA, Akira Kindaichi will be handling the series composition, Koji Hisaki will be designing the characters, and Yoshiaki Dewa will be composing the music. As for what to expect from the series when the new anime hits next Spring, Crunchyroll teases Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku as such:

"The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati. In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?"

