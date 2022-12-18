Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Trailer, Poster Released

At last, the world is getting the chance to see Hell's Paradise: Jigokaraku on the small screen. The hit series teased fans about this moment some time ago as Studio MAPPA announced it had plans to adapt Yuji Kaku's manga. And as the studio's latest hit Chainsaw Man nears its end, the first footage of Hell's Paradise was just shared with fans.

As you can see below, the trailer was shared globally after Jump Festa got underway in Japan. It was there MAPPA gave us a first-look at Hell's Paradise. A teaser trailer as well as a poster was launched featuring Gabimaru the Hollow and more.

Of course, fans are loving the visuals of Hell's Paradise, and MAPPA has definitely nailed its take on Kaku's work. Now, the wait is on for the show's release. Hell's Paradise has confirmed it will release in April 2023, but no specific launch date has been announced as of yet.

You can keep up with Hell's Paradise in other ways if the anime's wait is driving you mad. Kaku is still publishing new chapters of his manga and recently released its 13th volume. You can find the manga online thanks to Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on the dark fantasy, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope-in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away."

What do you think about this first look at Hell's Paradise? Will you be watching Jigokuraku when it goes live?