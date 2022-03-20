High School DxD Cosplay Casts a Spell With Akeno

One awesome High School DxD cosplay is showing why Akeno Himejima is the Queen! It’s been quite a while since a new season of High School DxD has hit screens, and unfortunately it’s probably going to be a lot longer. This is all in spite of the original light novel run of the series had not only ended its first run, but is now deep into the releases for an official sequel. Even with all of that said, High School DxD remains one of the most popular anime franchises to this day thanks to its large roster of fan favorite characters.

It’s no mystery as to why High School DxD has been such a hit with fans either as the four season series has introduced them to all sorts of new heroines and foes over the course of the anime thus far. The series has blended magical action with loads of pinpoint fan service that many still hold it in high regard despite all of the competition in that arena that have popped up since. Fans are keeping the love alive for the series too thanks to the wonderful work of artists such as @freya_veles, who has shared an awesome Akeno cosplay to remind fans why she is still the Queen of Rias’ team! Check it out below:

An official anime continuation has yet to be announced for High School DxD, series producer Satoshi Motonaga previously opened up about the desire to either bring it back with a fifth season or even a feature film debut, “There is a possibility! So… please, wait for the brand new information. I wish to do it!…I personally want to do a movie, also. I want to, I have to do… more!” If you wanted to check out High School DxD for yourself, you can now find all four seasons of the series streaming with Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

The series is officially described as such, “A war between heaven and hell is raging on Earth—and hormonal fury is raging in Issei’s pants. Enter curvy redhead Rias. She’s president of The Occult Research Club, a club that doesn’t actually research the occult. They are the occult—and Rias is a Devil. If Issei can improve his mystical skills, he’ll be able to help his hotter-than-hell master and her schoolgirl friends defeat their foes!”

What do you think? Where does High School DxD rank among your favorite anime shows? Where does Akeno rank among your favorites in the series as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!