Viral TikTok Shows Why High School DxD Isn't Meant for Family Nights

✖

High School DxD is one of the most notorious light novel and anime franchises out there, and one viral TikTok is a great example as to why the anime is not fit for viewings with the family. Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero's original light novel series has finally started getting an official release in the United States, but fans outside of Japan are more likely far familiar with its anime adaptation. Taking its fan service elements to the next level, this action series has made a major impact on fans because of its reputation -- for better or worse.

TikTok user @jinhwang2 has gone viral for fans for queuing up High School DxD for their father, and the ensuing response from the father has definitely gotten fans laughing. Given what we all know about the kind of exaggerated entertainment High School DxD offers, the father's response is all the more hilarious as you can only imagine what how your own parents would respond! Check it out:

One of the big in-jokes among anime fans is how it's seen by those outside of the fan community. There's the joke that those outside of anime can often view it as lewd adult entertainment, and regardless of what show you might be watching at the time, fans are still often worried that a non-anime fan will happen to see something lewd or fan service laden at continue to blanket the entire medium.

The thing about High School DxD that sets it apart, however, is that it's completely unapologetic about the kind of series it wants to be. It has these moments of fan service with many particularly salacious moments that has (rightfully) garnered its reputation, but at the same time it's probably the best version of this kind of entertainment.If a fan is seeking out this kind of material in particular, then there probably isn't a better one as DxD steers into its ridiculous action and builds a whole world around it.

But what do you think? Have you ever attempted to show High School DxD to non-anime fans you know? Would you ever think to show this show to your parents? Which anime is the best fit for family night viewings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!