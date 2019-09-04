High School DxD Producer is Hoping for an Anime Movie

High School DxD made a huge return to the anime scene with the surprising debut of its fourth season last year, and fans have been wondering when they would ever get to see the series animated again. While things have been quiet on that front, much to the chagrin of fans, it sounds like those behind bringing the anime series to life certainly have it on their minds. In a recent interview with Monsters and Critics, producer for the series Satoshi Motonaga excitedly mentioned how the series could potentially get a full anime movie at some point in the future.

After asking whether or not the more action-based series could potentially warrant a movie in the future, Motonaga excitedly mentioned how he wished to make something like that happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Monsters and Critics teases, Motonaga was so excited to answer this question he spoke without his translator, “[He leans forward excitedly and speaks English directly without using the translator]” and stated the following, “There is a possibility! So… please, wait for the brand new information. I wish to do it!” Not only that, Motonaga seems especially excited to make a movie for the franchise as he continued on, “I personally want to do a movie, also. I want to, I have to do… more!”

Monsters and Critics asked this question due to the fact that the anime has shifted in a more action-oriented direction, and that’s a fair assertion. The first three seasons of the anime do not lack their share of shonen type action, but the fourth season return of the franchise doubled down on this direction.

As the scope of the world began to change with Issei Hyodo getting much more stronger than ever before, the scope of the series grew along with it. While there was still plenty of the series’ famed fan service, there was more action to balance these scenes out. Less romantic harem comedy, and more a series about Issei defeating literal gods and demons. It’s a franchise that’s definitely ripe for a film adaptation with an even larger scope and story, so no wonder Motonaga is excited to make it happen!

Originally conceived as a light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations by Miyama-Zero for Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine in 2008, High School DxD follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection. The series is currently four seasons total, and the full run can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

via Monsters and Critics