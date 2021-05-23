High School DxD Cosplay Teaches a Lesson With Akeno

✖

One High School DxD cosplay is really teaching a lesson with Akeno Himejima! Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero's original light novel series has become one of the most notable franchises among anime fans because its adaptation took it all to a whole new level. Blending its action together with romantic comedy elements with fan-service sprinkled throughout, High School DxD's anime remains one of the major pillars of the medium overall for a number of notable reasons. Its spicy content might make it stick out more so than expected, but it's kind of a different world now considering some of the anime that have been released since its initial debut.

High School DxD has gotten its hooks into fans for a number of reasons over the years, and that's mostly due to the strength of its central cast of characters. While Rias Gremory, the main heroine, often takes the spotlight among fans of the series, Akeno Himejima (the next highest in the rankings) is just as popular. Now artist Vanity Insanity Cosplay has provided a strong argument as to why this is the case with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

As for High School DxD's anime adaptation, there has unfortunately yet to be any word on whether or not the series will be continuing with a new season. The fourth season of the series made its debut back in 2018 with a new staff and production studio, so there might be even more of a struggle for it to come back for a fifth round. It's also a much different landscape for fan-service laden anime these days too.

The studio behind High School DxD's fourth season, Passione, themselves put out an anime that was even spicier than anything seen in this series and caused quite a stir with international audiences for its content. So if a fifth season does happen, it'll likely be better received as fans have always noted how it has a better balance of its action and fan service than many of the other, more egregious shows that came after. If you wanted to see the anime in action for yourself, you can check it out with Crunchyroll and Funimation.

But what do you think? Would you want to see High School DxD return for a fifth season some day? Where does Akeno rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts on Akeno and everything else High School DxD in the comments!