High School DxD Cosplay Takes You to School With Rias

One High School DxD cosplay is really taking all of us to school with a stunning take on Rias Gremory! Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero's original light novel series has become one of the most popular franchises out there thanks to the success of its anime adaptation. The anime was so much more prominent than the light novels in the West, in fact, that the light novels didn't actually get an official English language licensed release until fairly recently. That's all thanks to how well received the four season run of the anime adaptation has been thus far.

Although there has yet to be any word on a potential fifth season of the series following the release of High School DxD Hero back in 2018, High School DxD is still one of the most popular action series running today thanks to the high level of fan service from its main characters. Standing on top of the mountain in the series (in many ways) is Rias Gremory, who is taking fans to school through an awesome cosplay from artist @soryu_geggy_cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

There has yet to be any word on whether or not High School DxD will be returning for a new anime someday, but if it does, there is plenty of material to cover through the original light novels. There's even an official sequel to the series now releasing new editions in Japan. As for fans in the United States, Yen Press has licensed the novels for an official English language release. The first novel is described as such:

"I'm going to make this school my harem! When a cute girl asks Issei out, he believes his twisted fantasies are finally coming true. Too bad the girl sprouts a pair of black wings and stabs him with a spear on their first date! Saved by his school's number one beauty, Rias Gremory, Issei is transformed into a demon and made her servant. Issei hopes to rise through the ranks of demonkind to grow powerful enough to create his harem, but in a city with fallen angels and insane priests, he'll be lucky if he can live long enough to do it!"