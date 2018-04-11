‘High School DxD’ Season 4 Premiere Stream Delayed

If you have been counting down the days until High School DxD make its long-awaited return, then you will have to be patient for a little bit longer. It seems production issues are delaying the anime’s US debut on one of the biggest anime sites.

Over on Twitter, a new post alerted Crunchyroll users that High School DxD Hero will be aired on a delay. The issue stems from an unnamed production concern, and the streaming site says the season’s premiere will now go live on Wednesday, April 11.

“This week’s episode of High School DxD Hero will be airing tomorrow on Crunchyroll. Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait to watch too,” the site’s message explains.

So far, it seems like the first episode of High School DxD will be little more than a recap. The so-called episode 0 will catch fans up with what they need to know about the franchise before High School DxD Hero starts in full with episode 2.

Right now, there is no word on whether Funimation Now will upload the premiere as scheduled. High School DxD Hero was expected to head online today, but no legal stream has been shared for the simulcast series as of yet.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.

Will you be watching High School DxD when it returns? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!