This Honkai Star Rail Anime Opening Proves We Need a Show ASAP

Earlier this year, the Hoyoverse expanded in a big way when Honkai: Star Rail went live. The game has gone on to receive solid reviews from fans as a number of Genshin Impact players were drawn into the sci-fi game. Of course, Honkai's anime art style brought in its own set of fans, and now one creator has given the game an anime opening that proves we need a full-blown series.

As you can see above, the YouTube page Okabenshin shared the opening in collaboration with Seventh Saturday 77. The pair decided to give Honkai: Star Rail an anime opening akin to something you would see from a mech series. And honestly? We'd watch a Honkai anime if it went live.

The shot opening adapts the game's most recent story arc, so players will be familiar with the plot. The Xianzhou Luofu arc is the most recent to join Honkai: Star Rail and comes after the Trailblazer completes their mission in Jarilo-VI. The icy planet kept our heroes on their toes with Cocolia in the shadows, but Xianzhou Luofu has its own issues. The high-tech station is dealing with a horde of possessed monsters, and the Trailblazer finds themselves torn when their creator Kafka appears on the ship.

With two main story arcs under its belt, Honkai: Star Rail is definitely in its infancy. There is more coming for the hit game, but for now, the team at MiHoYo is keeping eye on Genshin Impact. Not long ago, the game dropped a summer teaser on players regarding its new region Fontaine. The long-awaited nation is expected to debut later this year, and its hydro archon promises to keep Genshin Impact fans busy.

And of course, MiHoYo has its own anime in the works as well. Honkai will have to wait a bit as Genshin Impact is getting its very own TV show. MiHoYo has teamed up with Ufotable, the studio behind Demon Slayer, to create an anime for Genshin Impact. At this time, no release window has been shared for the adaptation, but fans are eager to see what Ufotable can do with the game!

What do you think of this epic Honkai Star Rail makeover? Does the Hoyoverse game need an anime of its own?