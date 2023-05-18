Horimiya Manga to Release Special New Chapters

It looks like there is more Horimiya on the horizon. The world was introduced to the slice-of-life romance a few years back when its anime took over the fandom. Now, a new report has revealed a new Horimiya manga run is on its way, and the comeback will feature several major chapters.

According to the update, Horimiya will return with three new chapters in upcoming issues of Monthly G-Fantasy. These three chapters will also be included in the 17th volume of Horimiya which will debut in Japan on July 18th. The trade will also include behind-the-scenes content, so fans will want to nab the Horimiya collection ASAP.

As for these new chapters, they come years after the Horimiya manga wrapped. The series began as a manga by Hero which was named Hori-san to Miyamura-kun. This title appeared in Gang Comics before artist Daisuke Hagiwara tamed up with Hero to redo the manga in G-Fantasy Comics. The manga ran between October 2011 and March 2021.

Of course, the Horimiya anime was released at the end of the manga's run. The CloverWorks show debuted in January 2021 and became a fast hit with fans. Sadly, the whole story was contained in a single season, but now CloverWorks is looking to animate all the extra chapters of Horimiya in a new special.

After all, Horimiya has released a number of omake under Hero. This new set of chapters will add to the ever-growing list. So if you want to catch up on Horimiya, you can find the manga stateside courtesy of Yen Press. As for the anime, Horimiya season one is streaming both subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"At school, Kyouko Hori is known for being smart, attractive, and popular. On the other hand, her classmate, the boring, gloomy Izumi Miyamura tends to get painted as a "loser fanboy." But when a liberally pierced and tattooed (not to mention downright gorgeous) Miyamura appears unexpectedly on the doorstep of secretly plain-Jane homebody Hori, these two similarly dissimilar teenagers discover that there are multiple sides to every story...and person!"

What do you want to see from these new chapters of Horimiya once they drop? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.