Creed Anime Announces Release Date

Folks, you better lace up your boxing gloves because Creed isn't done with us yet. A few months ago saw Michael B. Jordan return to the franchise with Creed III as the star directed the trilogy's best entry to date. Now, Creed III is gearing up for another round ahead of its Japan premiere, and it is hyping up fans with its own anime.

Taking to Instagram, Jordan shared the big update with fans in a special post. "Hi Japan! We made a special anime as a surprise for Japanese fans that will play at the end of the film. Creed 3 opens in theaters in Japan next weekend – get your tickets now to see what it's all about," the star shared. And of course, the anime fandom was quick to blow up the announcement.

After all, Jordan's love of anime is hardly a secret at this point. From Dragon Ball to Naruto and beyond, the A-list actor has given tons of love to anime over the years. In fact, Jordan made it clear during his press tour for Creed III that he used anime as an inspiration while directing. To be specific, you can find pieces of Naruto vs Sasuke littered through the film as Jordan's character throws blows at his own rival. So naturally, Jordan was game to bring

Of course, Jordan's fans will likely remember this is not the first time we have heard of his Creed anime. The news was shared first in March 2023 as trades confirmed Jordan wanted to expand his production abilities. It was then fans learned a Creed anime was in the works alongside a few new Rocky-related titles. Now, we have learned when Creed will drop its big anime, so netizens can look forward to its launch.

If you have not checked out Creed III or its prequels, you can find the trilogy streaming on HBO Max. At this time, no word has been given on whether this Creed anime will stream outside of Japan. Hopefully, Jordan's team can make the project global, so we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for good news soon!

What do you make of this latest announcement by Jordan? Do you want to check out Creed's anime debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.