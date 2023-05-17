Yes, the Chainsaw Man Anime Is a Financial Success

As anime becomes more popular by the day so to do its top series. From Dragon Ball to My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer, the industry has some mega hits on hand. Lately, another show was added to the list thanks to Chainsaw Man's epic debut. And now, the CEO behind MAPPA is breaking down his Chainsaw Man season 1 became a financial success for the company.

The update comes from Weekly Toyo Keizai as it is releasing a special issue this week. The publication is gearing up to release "The Secret Behind Anime Enthusiasm", and it was there Manabu Otsuka shared their PPOV on Chainsaw Man. The CEO confirmed the anime made major bank during its run, so Chainsaw Man haters can step off their high horse.

"We had never before attracted this much attention at the stage before launching a work into the world. We are a young company, so we struggled with how to handle that pressure and give our best performance," Otsuka shared. "It was a good learning experience for me to experience detailed rights procedures, licensing, product planning, and other tasks that were conventionally handled by the production committee."

And as for profits? Well, the CEO confirmed the Chainsaw Man anime was a "complete success". However, they are not satisfied to leave income and expenditures the way they are. In particular, Otsuka and his team are eager to provide better home releases to fans moving forward. The team addressed Chainsaw Man's low Blu-ray sales in this chat because Otsuka would love to see those profit margins rise.

"Some films sell a lot of DVD and Blu-ray packages while others are distributed to a large number of [streaming] viewers," the report shares. "I honestly wish that this film had reached the audience that pays for packages. We hope to explore how to approach the target audience who will pay for the work."

As you can see, the Chainsaw Man team is hardly pressed about its Blura-y numbers. It would be nice to see Chainsaw Man up its Blu-ray sales, but streaming pushed the project into the green with ease. So hopefully, Studio MAPPA will get a plan together for Denji in time for Chainsaw Man season 2.

