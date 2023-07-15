Pop Team Epic Creator Drops New Fan Art For Ghibli's How Do You Live

Studio Ghibli's new movie, How Do You Live, has arrived in Japanese theaters. While the movie has released no trailers and/or promotional images outside of one poster, anime fans still consider it to be one of the biggest anime films of 2023 since it's marked as Hayao Miyazaki's last movie. Some of the biggest anime fans are those that are creators in the industry, with Bkuk Ookawa, creator of Pop Team Epic, taking the opportunity to share their take on the mysterious Heron that stars in one of Studio Ghibli's biggest movies.

When it comes to Studio Ghibli's decision to hold back on marketing Miyazaki's last film, Hayao was nervous when it came to sharing no trailers or images, "I wonder if it'll be okay without publicity. I am beginning to worry. I do believe in you, Mr Suzuki. But I'm concerned, that's all." The current President of Ghibli, Toshio Suzuki, recently explained the decision in further detail, "Let's go with just this one poster for the marketing.' So, no trailers or TV commercials at all. No newspaper ads either. Deep down, I think this is what moviegoers latently desire. In my opinion, in this age of so much information, the lack of information is entertainment. I don't know if this will work. But as for me, I believe in it, so this is what I'm trying to do.

Pop Team Heron

Pop Team Epic recently concluded its second season, though the anime adaptation hasn't confirmed if Popuko and Pipimi will be returning for a third. The manga from Bkub Ookawa is continuing to release new chapters to this day, meaning that there is plenty of material for the television series to adapt should it move forward.

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the surreal comedy that is Pop Team Epic, you can watch both seasons on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime, "Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bkub Ookawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"