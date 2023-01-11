Pop Team Epic Creator Dives Into Chainsaw Man Via New Art

Chainsaw Man easily became one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with the tragic tale of Denji resonating with countless anime viewers the world over. Thanks to the tale that first sprang from the mind of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, not only fans dove into the bloody world of devils and their hunters, but manga artists as well as the mangaka responsible for the surreal comedy series, Pop Team Epic, has lent their style to the world of Chainsaw Man.

The first season finale of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation brought the battle between Denji and the Katana Man to an end, with the Chainsaw Devil managing to cut the enemy devil right down the middle and eventually capture him once the Katana Devil healed. While Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm whether a second season is in the works, the popularity of the series has many believing that it will only be a matter of time before we see Denji and his friends return, especially considering the many stories from the manga that have yet to hit the small screen. Meanwhile, in the manga itself, Denji's story has continued albeit with a new protagonist taking the reins of the series in the War Devil Asa Mitaka.

Pop Team Chainsaw

Creator Bkubu Okawa shared their unique style when it came to Denji and his allies, with Chainsaw Man becoming a heavy hitter in the anime world thanks to last year's anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA:

(Photo: Bkub Ookawa)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the anime adaptation of Pop Team Epic, Crunchyroll has an official description of the surreal comedy series that arrived thanks to creator Bkub Ookawa:

"Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bkub Ookawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

What do you think of this hilarious new take on the Chainsaw Man and his allies? Do you think we'll see a season three of Pop Team Epic? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Devil Hunters.