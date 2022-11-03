Hulu Reveals October's Most-Watched Anime of Fall 2022

The Fall Anime Season of 2022 has been jam-packed with new and returning anime adaptations that have given fans more than a few series to experience. Franchises such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Spy x Family, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and more returned to the small screen, with Chainsaw Man making a splash for Studio MAPPA's long-awaited anime adaptation. Now, Hulu has revealed which series is gaining the most attention for the fall anime season in Japan, and the answer as to which series reigns supreme might surprise you.

The streaming anime wars have seen a number of platforms house favorite franchises and create original works in the medium. Netflix, for example, released new anime series such as Baki Hanma, Kengan Ashura, and Beastars, while also adding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, as a platform exclusive. Crunchyroll, which focuses almost entirely on anime, has also dove into the anime originals field with such series as Tower of God and The God of High School. Hulu might not venture as much into creating anime originals of its own, but the variety of favorites that the platform has when it comes to the anime world can run the gamut.

Hulu Anime Supremacy

The current winner in the anime world for October 2022 is Spy x Family, with the first season continuing to release new episodes as a part of its second cours. Following the Forger Family is Chainsaw Man in the number two spot, with Denji's anime adaptation overtaking some heavy hitters in the anime world. In third place, My Hero Academia took the bronze with its sixth season, following the Paranormal Liberation War. Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War Arc took the seventh spot, being overtaken by the aforementioned anime series along with live-action series unique to Japan.

Spy x Family's success has made it a serious contender for "anime of the year", and while Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the production houses responsible for the Forgers' anime adventures, have yet to confirm a second season, the show's popularity makes it a foregone conclusion that Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond will receive more installments down the line.

