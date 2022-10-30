Chainsaw Man Will Announce New Manga Project 'Soon'

Chainsaw Man has become one of the biggest series in anime, and it is only a few episodes in at this point. The show's success comes straight from Tatsuki Fujimoto as the manga creator has made millions of fans with the series. And as the manga carries on, a new report confirms a big manga announcement is coming for Chainsaw Man in a matter of hours.

The news comes from one of Shonen Jump's most reliable sources. After all, editor Shihei Lin posted a note on Twitter for fans, and it was there netizens learned Chainsaw Man will announce a new manga-related project tomorrow at noon JST.

At this point, fans are not sure what is going on with the revelation, but they have their guesses. It isn't every day fans are introduced to a new manga title while their favorite is ongoing. However, Fujimoto is a talented artist, and they must have plenty on their hands with Chainsaw Man part two. But even so, his busy schedule will not stop Fujimoto from revealing his next big project in a day's time.

What You Need to Know About Chainsaw Man

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? The anime is currently simulcasting stateside through Crunchyroll and Hulu while the manga can be read over on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. You can read up on the series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think this announcement will be? Are you keeping up with the manga's second part so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.