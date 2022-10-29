Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 17 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is currently making its way through the Fall with the second half of the anime's very first season, and now the series is celebrating the release of Episode 17 of the series with a special new poster! The midseason premiere introduced a pretty intense mission to kick things off as all three members of the Forger family suddenly found themselves wrapped up in the surprise mission to stop a terrorist plot. With such an intense start now out of the way, now is the time to focus on more slice of life adventures that the Forgers are coming across as a family.

Episode 17 of the anime is another example of this as like the previous week, this newest episode takes three mini-stories from the events of Tatsuya Endo's manga series and gathers them into a single episode. It's why the manga has been such a hit with fans as it balances the longer story arcs with more humorous side-adventures like this, and you can check out the poster celebrating this newest episode below as it highlights Anya's big arc. Check it out:

How to Watch Spy x Family Episode 17

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family's current run, you can find new episodes as they air alongside in Japan now streaming with Crunchyroll. They also offer the first sixteen episodes of the season (including the first half of the season that aired earlier this Spring), and the English dub release for the new episodes is now underway as well. So now is the perfect time to catch up. As for what to expect from Episode 17 itself, it's titled "Carry Out the Griffin Plan / Fullmetal Lady / Omelet Rice" and features three stories from Tatsuya Endo's original manga series.

Crunchyroll teases Spy x Family's anime as a whole as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What did you think of Spy x Family's newest episode? How are you liking the second half of the debut season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!